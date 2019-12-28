Ex-Con Who Claimed To Be Missing Illinois Boy Faces Up To Two Years In The Slammer

A former convict pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing the identity of an Illinois boy who has been missing for years.

According to Reuters, a US prosecutor says the case drew national attention last year.

Timmothy Pitzen last seen in May 2011 when he was six years old.

When Rini was arrested in Newport, Kentucky, he said he had escaped from an eight-year ordeal at the hands of sex traffickers.