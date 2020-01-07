Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senate Republicans Say They Have The Votes To Begin Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Senate Republicans Say They Have The Votes To Begin Impeachment TrialCBS4's Skyler Henry has more now from Capitol Hill.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Top Senate Republican says has votes for impeachment trial rules: CNN

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues on Tuesday he has the votes to push...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldReuters IndiaCBS NewsNPR


Senate impeachment trial: Too soon to say whether Trump Cabinet witnesses are needed

Senate should follow the precedent set by the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, writes...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows [Video]McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows [Video]McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.