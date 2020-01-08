Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia

Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia

A snow squall quickly hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (January 8).

A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m.

For western counties outside Philadelphia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia

A snow squall quickly hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (January 8).

A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m.

For western counties outside Philadelphia.

The video, taken from a 40 story building, shows the fast-moving gust.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS3's Jim Donovan Gets Stuck In Snow Squall [Video]CBS3's Jim Donovan Gets Stuck In Snow Squall

A lot of our cellphones were buzzing with a warning about that squall.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:57Published

Philadelphia Weather: Snow Squalls Race Through Delaware Valley [Video]Philadelphia Weather: Snow Squalls Race Through Delaware Valley

Kate Bilo has the Eyewitness Weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.