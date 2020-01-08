Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia A snow squall quickly hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (January 8). A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. For western counties outside Philadelphia.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Fast moving snow squall in Philadelphia A snow squall quickly hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday (January 8). A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. For western counties outside Philadelphia. The video, taken from a 40 story building, shows the fast-moving gust.







You Might Like



Tweets about this