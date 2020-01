Strangers give nearly 500 birthday cards to Palm Beach County grandmother

GRANDMOTHER..

THE CARDS JUSTKEEP COMING..

AND COMING..

ANDCOMING.

AS WPTV SOUTH COUNTYREPORTER MIRANDA CHRISTIANSHOWS YOU..

IT ALL STARTWITH A FACEBOOK POST.(17.48 birthday greetings)(18.44 I saw your picture onTV) (18.00 happy birthdayChris and Debbie) ONE AFTERANOTHER.

KATHERINE SLAMA OPENSCARDS SENT TO HER FOR HER 90THBIRTHDAY.

(NAT) IT ALL STARTEDWITH A FACEBOOK POST FROM HERGRANDDAUGHTER&.

ASKING PEOPLETO SEND CARDS..

HOPING SHEGET 90 OF THEM FOR HERBIRTHDAY ON DECEMBER 29TH.

ONTHAT DAY..

ONTHAT DAY..

SHE HAD 183 CARDSDELIVERED& WITH A SURPRISEVISIT FROM PALM BEACH COUNTYFIRE RESCUE 10.32 I didnt missthe opportunity, I gave themeach a kiss and thank them forcoming"my benefit of cours"THE CARDS KEPT COMING&(12.15surprise, unbelievable 243cards in those two bags) 6.47I can say I got one fromWisconsin, one from RhodeIsland, AS OF TUESDAY EVENING

2TO HER FOR HER BIRTHDAY.

2.5TO HER FOR HER BIRTHDAY.

2.55I read every word of everycard JUST THINKING OF THEKINDNESS FROM STRANGERS FILLSHER WITH EMOTION 7.34 I canfind the right words to letyou know how much, are yougoing to make me cry, you canimagine what a feeling I have,that people would be so kindand thought fun WHILE SOMEMIGHT JUST HAVE SCRIBBLES(13.16 I want to show you*laugh) THE CARDS ARE A GIFTSLAMA WILL TREASURE FOR A LONGTIME 13.53 I am going Mohavethem for as long as I live andI will look at them all overagain IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY..MC&WPTV NC5..TONIGHT...Partly cloudy