Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight

Personal fitness expert Jillian Michaels is taking flak for her remarks about pop star Lizzo.

Why are we celebrating her body?

Why does it matter?

Why aren't we celebrating her music?

It isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes.

Jillian Michaels The "Truth Hurts" is a singer, rapper, songwriter, and performer.

She's known for her high-energy shows in which she dances and plays the flute in addition to singing.
