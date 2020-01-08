Wabash Valley split over Iranian tensions

The president addressed the nation earlier today.

Tonight people across the wabash valley are reacting to what he's saying about iran...u.s. tensions.

During the address...president donald trump said iran appears to be standing down.

Now all of this comes after iran fired more than a dozen missiles at iraqi military bases.

That base contained u.s. troops.

The president says there were no casualties.

It's a situation that continues to develop.

The associated press reports that iran appears to have planned its attack in a way that would "avoid" further u.s. retaliation.

Officials believe iran gave early warning to iraqi allies to avoid further casualties.

The associated press calls it a sign "both sides" are stepping away from direct exchanges.

It's news one terre haute woman was happy to hear.

"hopefully things will settle down where we can feel safer and we can get our men and women home.

I know they deployed a whole bunch of people as soon as it happened.

Get those people home to their families."

Now....we've posted a poll on the wthi facebook page.

It asked whether you feel better after hearing president trump's address on iran tensions?

As of 5:45...around 15-hundred people have voted.

51 percent of people are saying yes...you "do" feel better.

49 percent of people say they're still worried.

