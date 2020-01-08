Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Reaction to Middle East Conflict

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Local Reaction to Middle East Conflict

Local Reaction to Middle East Conflict

Right now our country is on edge after an Iranian missile attack on u-s military forces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Reaction to Middle East Conflict

U-s military forces.

It was in response to a u-s drone attack that killed a top iranian general.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson is finding out how this news is impacting people from other countries.

She joins us live this afternoon - calyn?xxx live iran reax-lintro-2 raquel - i'm outside the middle east restaurant... the only one of its kind in rochester.

With this city being so diverse... i wanted to find out how people who come from different countries are responding to the news.xxx dwi numbers-vbox-2 the minnesota department of public safety says drivers are being safer while out on the roads trump: "the american people should be extremely grateful and happy.

No americans were harmed in last night's attack by the iranian regime."

President trump addressed the nation.

Trump sot: "the american people should be extremely grateful and happy.

No americans were harmed in last night's attack by the iranian regime."

After iran launched more thn a dozen missiles at u-s military bases in iraq.

Meanwhile in rochester... people are watching news from back home to see what's next.

Nat: i hope no war, that's my message.

Mubarak hagomer is from sudan... and anwar sandoqah is from jordan.

He owns the middle east restaurant in rochester.

He believes that the death of iran's top general qassem soleimani was a good thing.

Iran reax-pkg-3 anwar sandoqah: qassem soleimani very dangerous for middle east... mubarak hagomer: he said to you this qassem soleimani, he was dangerous for arabs countries for the syria, for the lebanon, for the jordan, for iraq, yeah he's dangerous for them.

Iran reax-pkg-5 the two expressed they appreciated the president's speech... and think sanctions imposed against iran will help.

That's because what's happening in one arabic country impacts all of them.

Yeah my message for america or for all worldly nations is for us to live in peace.

You're going to live in this life once you know.

You have to live happy.

Happy with family, happy as a nation, happy... we're all human beings.

/ iran reax-ltag-2 anwar sandoqah opened this restaurant just five months ago.

He tells me he's hopeful for peace in his home country of jordan... and all of the middle east.

Live in rochester- calyn thompson-kimt news 3.

/ / iran reax-tag-3 thank you calyn.

We're told nationally - administrations officials are back on capitol hill today giving lawmakers classified briefings on iran.

/ it's been a very



Recent related news from verified sources

Worsening Iran-US conflict not a 'show stopper' for markets

Worsening Iran-US conflict not a 'show stopper' for marketsThe worsening situation in the Middle East will cause volatility in the short term, but it will not...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

durfalert

Luigi's mustache ...however i need to see global context and Iranian reaction to be able to justify it and BY FUCKING GOLLY there is… https://t.co/I7q86p9Qcn 2 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Like many following the latest developments, Cooper sees the similarity to a situation 21 years ago last month when… https://t.co/z25XEL2C53 2 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Like many following the latest developments, Cooper sees the similarity to a situation 21 years ago last month when… https://t.co/FJH3Kln1Jv 2 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Like many following the latest developments, Cooper sees the similarity to a situation 21 years ago last month when… https://t.co/WzHpHwvIPs 3 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Like many following the latest developments, Cooper sees the similarity to a situation 21 years ago last month when… https://t.co/2PLjZitVkW 3 days ago

WXII

WXII 12 News "So what happens to us?" Iranian Triad reacts to rising tensions in the Middle East https://t.co/PrsoC4kxGb https://t.co/0gPpxat7Ej 3 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Like many following the latest developments, Cooper sees the similarity to a situation 21 years ago last month when… https://t.co/kH8KdPY7Fd 4 days ago

WXII

WXII 12 News "So what happens to us?" Iranian Triad reacts to rising tensions in the Middle East https://t.co/ML2uAhNbOM https://t.co/sfJori62YO 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Middle East tensions prompt warning of possible cyber attacks [Video]Middle East tensions prompt warning of possible cyber attacks

Middle East tensions prompt warning of possible cyber attacks

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:36Published

'People Need To Be Very Calm': Retired US Service Member Reacts To Iranian Attack On American Bases [Video]'People Need To Be Very Calm': Retired US Service Member Reacts To Iranian Attack On American Bases

Retired Lt. Col. Martin Spann is no stranger to conflict in the Middle East, having served two deployments in Iraq. He said, for the time being, people needed to remain calm until a true escalation is..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.