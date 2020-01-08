Officer Shot in Waseca, Investigation Underway

Income housing./// we told you just minutes ago police officer arik matson is seriously hurt.

Nats: on monday night shortly before 8pm waseca police responded to a call of a suspcious person.

The suspicious person is identified as 37 year old tyler janovsky.

Cg: drew evans/ superintendent , minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension "at one point during the encounter with hit officer matson was shot and officer then shot mr janovsky."

Janovsky allegedly shot waseca police officer arik matson in the head.

Both men were taken to north memorial hospital in robinsdale.

Matson is listed in critcal but stable condition while janovsky has non life thretening injuries.

Freeborn county sheriff kurt freitag knows officer matson.

Matson worked in the freeborn county sheriff's office.

Freitag has been keeping up with matson's condition all day.

Cg: kurt freitag/ sheriff, freeborn county sheriffs office.

"we are all very concerned arik was shot in the head.

We knew that he was in surgery and after surgery we recieve information from people who were there family and friends who say that arik is now wiggling his fingers and toes."

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Officers were not wearing body camera so authorities say they will have to rely on witness statement and dash cam video to piece things together.

A go fund me page is set up to help the matson family with medical expenses.

You can find a link to that on kimt dot com with this story under local news.///