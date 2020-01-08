Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Upper Darby Township Police Announce Arrest In Christmas Eve Murder

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Upper Darby Township Police Announce Arrest In Christmas Eve MurderPolice say Jazmar Thomas shot and killed Samir Geiger during a robbery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing caregiver to death at Jackson Township group home [Video]Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing caregiver to death at Jackson Township group home

A woman died after she was stabbed while walking to her car at a group home in Jackson Township on Sunday night, according to the Stark County Coroner Dr. Anthony Bertin. A suspect is in custody and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Third Teenager Arrested In Deadly Robbery Beating For $1 [Video]Third Teenager Arrested In Deadly Robbery Beating For $1

Another teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to a Christmas Eve attack and robbery in the Bronx that left a man with fatal injuries. Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.