Oscars Will Have No Host for 2020 Ceremony | THR News 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s - Published Oscars Will Have No Host for 2020 Ceremony | THR News With a month to go before the awards show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this