Is your home and sump pump ready for extreme rain?

ALL THAT EXPECTEDRAIN COULD CAUSEA SOGGY SITUATION INYOUR BASEMENT.BUT AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER EDREILLY SHOWSUS...THERE ARE SOMEPRECAUTIONS YOUCAN TAKE NOW TOHELP KEEP YOURHOME DRY..WELL, IT IS GOING TOBE SCARY EXPECIALLYIF YOU ARE IN AFLOODED AREAFORECASTERSPREDICT WNY WILL BEHIT WITH AN EXTREMEAMOUNT OF RAIN THISWEEKEND.THAT MEANS STORESLIKE ACE HARDWAREIN HAMBURG WILL BEBUSY AS PEOPLESCRAMBLE TOREPLACE BROKENSUMP PUMPS.IN A STORM WITH ONEOR TWO INCHES OFRAIN, EVERYBODYCOULD BECHALLENGEDSTORE MANAGER JIMZIOMEK IS ALSO AFORMER HOMEINSPECTOR.ONE OF THE BIGPROBLEM HE'S SEENIS SUMP PUMPS BEINGOVERWORKED .

..BECAUSE HOMEGUTTER ANDDOWNSPOUTS ARENOT CHANNELINGWATER AT LEAST 5-6FEET AWAY FROM THEFOUNDATION.SOME PEOPLE DON'TREALIZE IT IS JUSTDUMPING RIGHT AT THEFOUNDATION LINE ANDA LOT OF TIMES, THATIS JUST CYCLING BAAROUND AND AROUNDTOO OFTEN .

.PEOPLEBUY UNDERPOWEREDSUMP PUMPSBECAUSE THEY ARECHEAPER.ZIOMEK WARNS THOSEARE MORE PRONE TOFAIL IN HEAVY RAINSITUATIONS.THE BIGGER THEMOTOR, THE BETTEROFF YOU WILL BEIF YOU HAVE APEDESTAL PUMP LIKETHIS ONE - CONSIDERREPLACING IT WITH ASUBMERSIBLE PUMP.SUBMERSIBLE'S MOVEMORE WATER .

ANDTHE MOTOR STAYCOOLER BECAUSE ITIS UNDER WATER.PEDESTAL PUMPS CANOVERHEAT AND SHUTDOWN WITHCONSTANT USE.IF YOU WERE TO FLOODAND THAT MOTORGOES UNDER THEWATER, IT IS ALL OVERSWITCHES ARE THEMOST COMMONELECTRICAL PART TOFAIL ON SUMP PUMPS.WHILE SOME CAN BEREPLACED - OTHERSCANNOT.THERE ARE NOWARNING SIGNS, ITGENERALLY JUSTSTOPCONSIDER REPLACINGANY SUMP PUMPOLDER THAN 5 OR 6YEARS.WHILE WATEOPERATED BACKUPSYSTEMS AREAVAILABLE .

ZIOMEKSAID THE BEST PLAN ISTO HAVE A SPAREPUMP ON-HAND .

.BECAUSE YOU NEVERKNOW WHEN A SUMPPUMP WILL QUITNATS PUMP FAILINGAND THAT'S WHAVING A WATERALARM CAN REALLY PAYOFF.

THIS BATTEY-OPERATED ONE COSTAROUND $15.

YOUPLACE IT ON YOURBASEMENT FLOOR ANDWHEN IT SENSEWWATER LEAKING IT .

..BEEEEEP .

IT SETSOFF AN ALARM LETTINGYOU KNOW SOMETHINGIS WRONG.

ED REILLY 7EWN