Jupiter dad hopes to raise $107,000 for new special needs school bus

Jupiter dad hopes to raise $107,000 for new special needs school bus

The ESE students at Jupiter High School are in need of a transportation upgrade.

They currently use a district approved bus, but it lacks the same luxuries that the other buses throughout the district are required to have like air conditioning and a wheelchair lift.
