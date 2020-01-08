Centerville proposes 7 percent on hotels, motels

41nbc news at 6 will continue in c1 3 b13 a moment.

In high definition this is the 41nbc news at six... centerville held its first city council meeting of 2020 today.

41 nbc's rashaad vann was there and spoke with officials on what the city is looking to do in the future.

Rashaad... council members discussed the possibility of a hotel-motel tax, despite not having any hotels or motels.

But the city does have airbnb's.

Centerville leaders say it could be a way to bring in more revenue.

According to the director of economic development, kate hogan, the proposal would allow the city to charge an occupancy tax, which would be a 7 percent based charge on the room cost for a hotel.

Hogan says there is a possibility that residents will see a hotel built after finishing up other city projects in the next few months.

When we're talking about a large hotel within the town's city project area, that money is just identifying a new revenue stream for us to offset the general funds, so the people who are paying this tax are visitors, and we want to encourage visitors to visit center park, and with our future town center plans, hopefully, that visit town center, so it's a way to offset that cost burden for our residents to people who are visiting with us.

Hogan says