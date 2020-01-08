Mocked For His Appearance, Justin Bieber Reveals The Serious Health Problems He's Battling

CNN reports pop star Justin Bieber has been battling two chronic illnesses for quite some time.

The Canadian posted on social media that he'd been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and mononucleosis.

Bieber wrote that the conditions have affected his skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.

Justin Bieber The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme Disease each year.

Bieber's news comes after he released his first new solo single in more than four years last week, "Yummy."