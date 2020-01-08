Renegades Movie (1989) - Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:28s - Published Renegades Movie (1989) - Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips Renegades movie trailer HD (1989) - Plot synopsis: An undercover cop forms an alliance with a Native American to help him hunt down the criminals who stole an ancient Lakota tribal lance. Director: Jack Sholder Writer: David Rich Stars: Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jami Gertz 0

