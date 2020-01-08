Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Transylvania 6-5000 Movie (1985) - Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Bologna, Ed Begley Jr.

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Transylvania 6-5000 Movie (1985) - Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Bologna, Ed Begley Jr.

Transylvania 6-5000 Movie (1985) - Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Bologna, Ed Begley Jr.

Transylvania 6-5000 Movie Trailer HD (1985) - Plot synopsis: Two skeptical reporters are sent to Transylvania to find the Frankenstein monster - or get fired.

They are laughed at there but something suspicious is going on - maybe there are monsters, vampires, mummies and werewolves.

Director: Rudy De Luca Writer: Rudy De Luca Stars: Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Bologna, Ed Begley Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.