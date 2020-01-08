Transylvania 6-5000 Movie (1985) - Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Bologna, Ed Begley Jr.

Transylvania 6-5000 Movie Trailer HD (1985) - Plot synopsis: Two skeptical reporters are sent to Transylvania to find the Frankenstein monster - or get fired.

They are laughed at there but something suspicious is going on - maybe there are monsters, vampires, mummies and werewolves.

Director: Rudy De Luca Writer: Rudy De Luca Stars: Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Bologna, Ed Begley Jr.