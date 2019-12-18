Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alien Contact movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Alien Contact movie

Alien Contact movie

Alien Contact movie trailer Actual UFO encounters between Alien spacecrafts and Military pilots could be declassified by as a possible means of preparing the public for the impending disclosure of the ET presence on Earth.

The recent surge of UFO activity reveals irrefutable video evidence of startling encounters with ultrasonic extraterrestrial crafts by Military pilots.

Do they pose a threat to our national security?

What is our fate should these celestial visitors be malevolent in nature?

Top researchers in the field discuss remarkable documentation and eyewitness testimony.

Nick Pope, Richard Dolan, Travis Walton and other experts fulfill our insatiable curiosity about who these visitors are and what may be in store for us with a phenomenon that could soon change the course of human history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

authorlmendez

Luis A. Mendez A Presidential election where an unpopular President could actually win. Brexit. Potential new major war. Tarantino… https://t.co/e0NjXJYCC4 4 hours ago

dthmath

Danny Hughes @CapehartJ Contact was a very good movie but nothing beats Alien....IMO. https://t.co/KgFsDkTeyz 9 hours ago

Glaivewyvern

SkyShadow @DinkysaurusART It was so refreshing to see a movie about the hurdles of first contact with actual alien looking beings. 19 hours ago

DeborahQuinon12

Deborah Quinones @disneyplus SOMEONE, ANYONE PLEASE CONTACT RIDLEY SCOTT.....ALIEN FRANCHISEES ARE STILL WAITING FOR THE PREQUEL TO… https://t.co/AI6exLNjrX 2 days ago

ThisPatGuy

Pat Guy My stance on Man of Steel has softened a bit over the years. I left the theater angry but if I look at the movie si… https://t.co/IbTAZeOOK0 2 days ago

UFOGLOBE

UFO GLOBE Contact / An Alien UFO Short Movie https://t.co/zKL9kxlu56 @YouTube aracılığıyla Our next short movie is from Norwa… https://t.co/ByrCoZlMgo 2 days ago

BhadFhattie

Lonni RT @JosueJellyfish: THE JIMMY NEUTRON MOVIE IS ON NETFLIX NO ONE TALK TO ME THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE 🚀 but mooooooooom im on the v… 3 days ago

JosueJellyfish

jellybuddy ★ stream YUMMY 🅙 THE JIMMY NEUTRON MOVIE IS ON NETFLIX NO ONE TALK TO ME THIS IS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE 🚀 but mooooooooom im on t… https://t.co/lYHNDe3KsF 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alien Contact The Pascagoula UFO Encounter movie [Video]Alien Contact The Pascagoula UFO Encounter movie

Alien Contact The Pascagoula UFO Encounter movie trailer HD AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL ON JANUARY 14TH Calvin Parker and Charles Hickson were abducted by Aliens in 1973. The incident made headline news..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.