Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TEHRAN PLANE CRASH

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
TEHRAN PLANE CRASHTEHRAN PLANE CRASH
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

TEHRAN PLANE CRASH

Passenger plane leaving tehran late last night crashed shortly after takeoff killing all 176 people on board.

Rylee carlson reports.

(twitter video)unverifie d video from iranian tv?

Appears to show the ukrainian international airlines flight engulfed in flames.it crashed shortly after taking off.

(video from reuters)the smoldering debris was scattered across a field just a few miles from tehran's airport.

(reuters)dayb reak revealed the extent of the tragedy.

Rescuers searching through the twisted metal and debris found no survivors.

All 176 people on board the plane died.

(ap)(short nats mother crying)family members in ukraine waiting for word of their loved ones, had their worst fears confirmed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown?

Despite initial reports of a mechanical failure.

The airline says the boeing 737 was just three years old and passed an inspection just two days ago.

The crash happened just hours iran laucnhed an attack on iraqi bases housing u.s. soldiers&amp;...... but ukraine's prime minister has urged against speculation, while at the same time taking precautions... (nats up reuters is in ukranian) "we're suspending all activity of ukrainian airlines in iranian airspace until the cause of the tragedy becomes clear."

He said.

(more reuters recovery pictures)the black boxes from the plane have been recovered but iran will lead the investigation?

And says it will not give boeing access to them.rylee carlson



Recent related news from verified sources

Eleven Ukrainians killed in Tehran plane crash

(MENAFN - UkrinForm) Eleven citizens of Ukraine were on board the Ukrainian International Airlines...
MENAFN.com - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukCTV NewsCNASifyNew Zealand HeraldCBC.ca


In fresh statement, Ukraine Embassy omits mention of engine failure as cause of plane crash

Tehran [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): In a new statement issued a few hours after the plane crash that took...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources [Video]Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that intelligence sources said was likely caused by a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Nasdaq closes at record on fading Iran fears [Video]Nasdaq closes at record on fading Iran fears

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday with the Nasdaq setting a record closing high as tensions between the U.S. and Iran failed to escalate after Tehran fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.