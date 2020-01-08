Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Samsung Neon

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Neon

Samsung Neon

Samsung's Star Labs group just debuted an artificial humanoid chatbot at CES 2020, and it can show emotions.

Known as Neon, the technology focuses on realistic-looking humans that also act like real people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Neon CEO explains the tech behind his overhyped ‘artificial humans’

Neon CEO explains the tech behind his overhyped ‘artificial humans’The most buzzed-about company at CES 2020 doesn’t make a gadget you can see or touch. It doesn’t...
The Verge - Published

CES 2020: Neon's artificial humans 'don't live up to hype'

There was huge interest in the virtual avatars created by Samsung-backed start-up Neon.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.