Trooper injured in crash A MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROLTROOPER WASSENT TO THE HOSPITAL FORNON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.THE TROOPER WAS INVOLVED IN ACRASH WHILE RESPONDING TO ADIFFERENT WRECK."A 2 VEHICLE CRASH ON I -20 WESTOF CLINTON INVOLVING A 18-WHEELER AND A PASSENGER CAR.THE TROOPER DISPATCHED TO THATCRASH WAS TRAVELING FROMRANKIN COUNTY OVER TOWARDS HINDSCOUNTY TOWARDS THECRASH."M-H-P RECEIVED THE CALL OF THEINITIAL CRASH JUST AFTER 5 A-MWEDNESDAY.OFFICIALS SAY THE TROOPER HADHIS SIRENON WHEN THE WRECK HAPPENED NEARTHEGALLATIN STREET EXIT."IT APPEARS THE TROOPER WAS INTHE LEFT LANE AND THE TRUCKCHANGED LANES IN FRONT OF HIMCAUSING THEM TO COLLIDE WITHEACH OTHER."M-H-P SAYS THE CRASH CAUSEDSIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO THEPATROL CAR.<"HE STRUCK THE REAR OF THE 18-WHEELER AND THENSUBSEQUENTLY COLLIDED WITH THEBRIDGE SHOULDER OR THEBRIDGE GUARDRAIL." TROOPERS SAYIT'S NOT UNUSUAL FOR LAWENFORCEMENT TO GET INTO A CRASHON THEWAY TO A WRECK."OF COURSE WE WANT TO GET THEREAS SAFELY AS POSSIBLE BUT WEHAVE TO GET THERE IN A TIMELYMANNER ALSO SO WE JUST HAVE TOTRY TO BE COGNIZANT OF WHAT'SGOING ON AROUND AND HOPEDRIVERS DO WHAT THEY ARE TRAINEDTO DO AND YIELD TO THE RIGHT."OFFICIALS SAY THE 18- WHEELERDRIVER WASN'TINJURED AT ALL IN THE CRASH. INHINDS COUNTY SHALEEKA POWELL 16WAPT NEWS.