13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Jan. 8, 2020 WEEK, A SERIES OF WEATHERSYSTEMS WILL SWING THROUGH THEREGION BRINGING COOLERTEMPERATURES, INCREASING CLOUDCOVER, AND PERIODS OF BREEZYWINDS.WEDNESDAY NIGHT WILL FEATUREPARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITHOVERNIGHT LOWS INTHE UPPER 30S AGAIN AHEAD OFTHURSDAY MORNING.THE PARTLY CLOUDY SKIESCONTINUE THURSDAY AFTERNOONWITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR ASPOTTY SHOWER ORTWO, ALTHOUGH IMPACTFUL RAIN ISNOT EXPECTED WITH CHANCES ONLYAROUND 10% FOR LAS VEGAS.ELEVATIONS ABOVE 4000FT COULDGET A DUSTING OF SNOW ASWELL.HIGHS WILL FALL TO THE MID 50STHURSDAY AND LOW 50S FRIDAYWITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 30S.A GUSTY NORTHERLY WIND UP TO25MPH WILL ACCENTUATE THECOOLER CONDITIONS FRIDAY BEFOREBACKING OFF A BITTHIS WEEKEND.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY LOOK MOSTLYSUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY ANDCHILLY, WAKE-UP TEMPERATURES INTHE MID 30S WILL YIELD TODAYTIME HIGHS INTHE MID 50S.THAT WILL LIKELY BE THE CASEEARLY NEXT WEEK.OUR NEXT SYSTEM MOVES IN ONTUESDAY WITH THE SLIM CHANCE OFA STRAY SHOWER AND ARETURN OF 20 MPH BREEZES ANDSOME MORE CLOUDS.WHILE URBAN AREAS TEND TO HAVE