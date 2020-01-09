Hamilton Co. prepares for increased cyber threat

THE EMERGENCY MANAGMENTDIRECTOR ALSO OVERSEESHOMELAND SECURITY IN THECOUNTY AND HE SAYS HE ISPREPARING AGENCIES ACROSS OURAREA FOR CYBER ATTACKS.CONFLICT WITH IRAN IS HALF AWORLD AWAY...BUT IT COULDAFFECT YOUR SECURITY HERE ATHOME.SOT NICK CROSSLEY2425anything could happen atanytime.

NICK CROSSLEY ISHAMILTON COUNTY'S DIRECTOR OFEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ANDHOMELAND SECURITY.HE SPOKE TOUS WEDNESDAY AFTER THEñNATIONAL TERRORISM ADVISORYSYSTEM SENT OUT A WARNING.ITSAYS THAT IRAN IS CAPABLE OFCARRYING OUT CYBER ATTACKSAGAINST CRITICAL U-SINFRASTRUCTURE.

SOT NICKCROSSLEY áhave to do soundbitesurgery here scott172230"criticial systems like we'retalking finanacial, energy,things like that.34172205"Considering how much of ourworld is automated, onlinebanking our elevision isonline our health records areonline all that stuff isonline.17:22:54 so they maynot shut a system down theymuch cjust gather informationor a bigger threat might bejust destableizing faith inthe system 02 CONFLICT WITHIRAN IS ALSO AFFECTINGMILITARY FAMILIES IN OUR AREA.SO I WENT TO DOCTOR BRENDANGREEN... HE'S RESEARCHEDPERSIAN GULF MILITARY AFFAIRSFOR TWO DECADES.171508 in thepast 12 months the unitedstates has deployed 18thousand additional troops tothe persian gulf region.(start to cover with video bche is swaying) and that numberis increasing by an additional4500 over the next month thedefense secirty justannounced.22( cut to) 46 andso there are many militaryfamilies in the region thatmay be called upon to deploy.50FOR NOW, CROSSLEY SAYS ALL WECAN DO IS PREPARE.

THEDIRECTOR IS BRIEFINGAGENCIES-- LIKE DUKE ENERGY,AND HOSPITALS.SOT: HOMELANDSECURITY2429 not being able toaccess your cash because it'sin the bank or not being ableto get on the internet becauseits down temporarily these arethings that could happen andwhat are you going to do ifsomething like that happens 40YOU KNOW OHIO IS A SWING STATEWHEN IT COMES TO ELECTIONS ANDDOCTOR GREEN SAYS POLITIICIANSARE PROBABLY WATCHING HOWLOCALS REACT TO ALL THIS.KRISTY