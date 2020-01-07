Hamilton County EMA prepares for possible Iran cyberattacks

MEANWHILE, AGGRESSION BETWEENTHE U.S. AND IRAN IS AFFECTINGFAMILIES RIGHT HERE IN OURREGION.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'SCOURTNEY FRANCISCO JOINS USNOW.

THE HAMILTON COUNTYEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ISPREPARING FOR CYBER ATTACKS.DEEPER ENGAGEMENT WITH IRANMEANS AN IMPACT ON SOMEAMERICAN FAMILIES.SOT: DRGREEN, UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATIif things continue to heat upwith iran if the spiral ofconflict continues then Ithink it's possible we mightsee ohio families affected byit.

59DOCTOR BRENDAN GREEN HASRESEARCHED MILITARY AFFAIRS INTHE PERSIAN GULF REGION FORTWO DECADES... 171508 in thepast 12 months the unitedstates has deployed 18thousand additional troops tothe persian gulf region.(start to cover with video bche is swaying) and that numberis increasing by an additional4500 over the next month thedefense secirty justannounced.22( cut to) 46 andso there are many militaryfamilies in the region thatmay be called upon to deploy.50AND NOW== LOCAL EMERGENCMANAGEMENT OFFICIALS ARECONCERNED ABOUT DIRECT THREATSTHAT COULD AFFECT EVERYONEHERE AT HOME.

SOT: HOMELANDSECURITY172227 irans principalthreat against us is a cyberattack, NICK CROSSLEY ISDIRECTOR OF HAMILTON COUNTYEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ANDHOMELAND SECURITY.

HE SPOKEWITH US ON WEDNESDAY MINUTESAFTER THE FBI ISSUED A WARNING.NOW HE'S BRIEFING AGENCIES--LIKE DUKE ENERGY,HOSPITALS... OIL AN GASBUSINESSES.SOT: HOMELANDSECURITY2429 not being able toaccess your cash because it'sin the bank or not being ableto get on the internet becauseits down temporarily these arethings that could happen andwhat are you going to do ifsomething like that happens 40DR. GREEN POINTS OUTPOLITICANS ARE LIKELY WATCHINGLOCAL REACTION SINCE OHIO ñISAN ELECTION BATTLE GROUNDSTATE.SOT: DR. BRENDAN GREEN,Ph.D.

171620 people in themidwest and cincinnatiinparticular, often appreciatea tough response initially,they're going to be veryloathed to support furtherdeep ingagement in middleeastern wars.31ONLINE, I LEARNED ABOUT ONECINCINNATI MAN IN IRAQ WHOWENT TO HIGH SCHOOL HERE..FAMILY ASKED ME NOT TO RELEASEHIS NAME FOR HIS SAFETY... BUTSAY THEY SINCERELY APPRECIATESUPPORT.KRISTYN?