Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change

Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change

Cincinnati City council voted Wednesday to approve research efforts into determining the overall cost of changing the name of McMicken Avenue.

The motion, filed by council member Jeff Pastor, has been hotly contested, with one side insisting slave owners should not be honored and the other side expressing concern over where a line could be drawn in erasing American history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change

THE CITY OF CINCINNATI IS ONESTEP CLOSER TO CHANGING THENAME OF MCMICKEN AVENUE.

LASTMONTH, THE UNIVERSITY OFCINCINNATI REMOVED THE FORMERSLAVE OWNER'S NAME FROM THECOLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCESBUILDING.9 ON YOUR SIDE REPORTERWHITNEY MILLER ATTENDEDTODAY'S CITY COUNCIL MEETINGAND TELLS US WHAT THE DECISIONMEANS.THE NAME OF MCMICKEN AVENUEISN'T GOING ANYWHERE ANYTIMESOON.

Today all but onecouncil member voted toáááresearch what it would taketo have the name changed andto give the community anopportunity to get in on thedebate.Pkg:CINCINNATI CITY COUNSELORJeff Pastor got a green lighton his proposal to have thecity change the name of nearbyMcMicken Avenue.THIS FOLLOWSthe lead of the U-C college ofarts and sciences.

"I thoughtit was important for the cityof Cincinnati to follow suit."Pastor says he wants the namechanged because slave ownersshouldn't be honored.

CITYCOUNCIL'S VOTE WEDNESDAYdoesn't change the name but itmoves the process forward TOFIND out financially what itwould take to make the change."I don't want my neighbors, mycolleagues, my constituents tofeel the sort of trauma andshock and hostility of theugliest parts of our history."Council Woman Amy Murray ISTHE ONLY CITY COUNSELOR WHOabstained FROM VOTING.Councilman Chris Seelbach SAYSHE supports the motion but HEwants the cost noted in Afeasibility study.

"When youchange a street name all "Whenyou changea street name all togetherthere is expenses for thepeople that live on thestreet.

They have to changethe deeds and other legaldocuments."The big question:where IS THE LINE DRAWN whenit comes to erasing history."For me it is lets make surewe are walking and chewing gumat the same time.

Don't takeyour foot ofthe gas in termsof jobs and housing, publicsafety and basic servicesbecause that is what we haveto do and do well."Tag: The next steps - citystaff will sit down and figureout the cost associated with aname change.

And that reportwill be submitted to thecouncil at a future date.

Indowntown, Whitney miller nineon your side.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Council votes to research cost of McMicken Ave. name change [Video]Council votes to research cost of McMicken Ave. name change

Council votes to research cost of McMicken Ave. name change

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:00Published

Should Cincinnati rename street honoring slaveowner Charles McMicken? [Video]Should Cincinnati rename street honoring slaveowner Charles McMicken?

Following the University of Cincinnati's decision to remove the name of Charles McMicken from the college of arts and sciences, Cincinnati city council has approached the debate over whether the city..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.