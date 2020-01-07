Council votes to research cost of McMicken Avenue name change

THE CITY OF CINCINNATI IS ONESTEP CLOSER TO CHANGING THENAME OF MCMICKEN AVENUE.

LASTMONTH, THE UNIVERSITY OFCINCINNATI REMOVED THE FORMERSLAVE OWNER'S NAME FROM THECOLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCESBUILDING.9 ON YOUR SIDE REPORTERWHITNEY MILLER ATTENDEDTODAY'S CITY COUNCIL MEETINGAND TELLS US WHAT THE DECISIONMEANS.THE NAME OF MCMICKEN AVENUEISN'T GOING ANYWHERE ANYTIMESOON.

Today all but onecouncil member voted toáááresearch what it would taketo have the name changed andto give the community anopportunity to get in on thedebate.Pkg:CINCINNATI CITY COUNSELORJeff Pastor got a green lighton his proposal to have thecity change the name of nearbyMcMicken Avenue.THIS FOLLOWSthe lead of the U-C college ofarts and sciences.

"I thoughtit was important for the cityof Cincinnati to follow suit."Pastor says he wants the namechanged because slave ownersshouldn't be honored.

CITYCOUNCIL'S VOTE WEDNESDAYdoesn't change the name but itmoves the process forward TOFIND out financially what itwould take to make the change."I don't want my neighbors, mycolleagues, my constituents tofeel the sort of trauma andshock and hostility of theugliest parts of our history."Council Woman Amy Murray ISTHE ONLY CITY COUNSELOR WHOabstained FROM VOTING.Councilman Chris Seelbach SAYSHE supports the motion but HEwants the cost noted in Afeasibility study.

"When you change a street name all together there is expenses for the people that live on the street. They have to change the deeds and other legal documents."

They have to changethe deeds and other legaldocuments."The big question:where IS THE LINE DRAWN whenit comes to erasing history."For me it is lets make surewe are walking and chewing gumat the same time.

Don't takeyour foot ofthe gas in termsof jobs and housing, publicsafety and basic servicesbecause that is what we haveto do and do well."Tag: The next steps - citystaff will sit down and figureout the cost associated with aname change.

And that reportwill be submitted to thecouncil at a future date.

