Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 MonthsZara Tindall was banned from driving.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Zara Tindall banned from driving for six months after speeding at 91mph on the A417

Zara Tindall banned from driving for six months after speeding at 91mph on the A417The Queen's Granddaughter was caught on the A417 driving at 91mph in her LandRover
Gloucestershire Echo - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AspieMum

Vanessa Zara Tindall banned from driving after being caught speeding at 91mph https://t.co/xoM4G0LDmm 3 minutes ago

WorldHistoryZ

QUEEN SOPHIE 👑 Zara Tindall Banned from Driving for Six Months After She Pleads Guilty to Speeding https://t.co/GmIbOqD04h 16 minutes ago

SamRoyaltea

Sam💮 RT @royalmusing: Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving https://t.co/lCiQU49v6G 22 minutes ago

ajmy

Anthony J Myers 🐝🦁🐼 It never rains but it pours eh? Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving https://t.co/IrMEb7AcpY 22 minutes ago

alexcamenzuli

Alex Camenzuli RT @Queen_UK: Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for speeding. There is no truth whatsoever in rumours that the Duchess of Sussex an… 23 minutes ago

hromgirl

Not a helicopter parent RT @snydenydn: On the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, decided to “step back” from their positions in the family, Queen Elizabeth I… 23 minutes ago

snydenydn

SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) On the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, decided to “step back” from their positions in the family, Queen El… https://t.co/rKYg1VAkvT 28 minutes ago

Langa_Lethu

Wandi RT @Charles_HRH: Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for speeding, which means she’ll have to be chauffeur driven everywhere. How irr… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.