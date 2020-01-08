Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

Vanessa Zara Tindall banned from driving after being caught speeding at 91mph https://t.co/xoM4G0LDmm 3 minutes ago

QUEEN SOPHIE 👑 Zara Tindall Banned from Driving for Six Months After She Pleads Guilty to Speeding https://t.co/GmIbOqD04h 16 minutes ago

Sam💮 RT @royalmusing: Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving https://t.co/lCiQU49v6G 22 minutes ago

Anthony J Myers 🐝🦁🐼 It never rains but it pours eh? Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving https://t.co/IrMEb7AcpY 22 minutes ago

Alex Camenzuli RT @Queen_UK: Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for speeding. There is no truth whatsoever in rumours that the Duchess of Sussex an… 23 minutes ago

Not a helicopter parent RT @snydenydn: On the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, decided to “step back” from their positions in the family, Queen Elizabeth I… 23 minutes ago

SNYDE (sorry, not sorry celebrity news) On the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, decided to “step back” from their positions in the family, Queen El… https://t.co/rKYg1VAkvT 28 minutes ago