Distance from partisan goals had DeSantis riding high in 2019

TODAY MARKS ONE YEAR SINCEGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WAS SWORNINTO OFFICE.POLITICAL EXPERTS SAY THEREPUBLICAN'S APPROVAL RATING ISAMONG THE HIGHEST FOR CURRENTU-S GOVERNORS.4 IN YOUR CORNER'S STATE CAPITOLREPORTER FORREST SAUNDERSEXPLAINS WHY SOME SAY DESANTISHAS STAYED ON TOP."NAT OATH"DeSantis took the governor'soffice in January after anextremely narrow victory overDemocratic rival Andrew Gillu━(Gov.

Ron DeSantis, (R)Florida)"All I can promise is the sweatoff my brow, a full heart, mybest judgement and the courageof my convictions."(DESANTIS :04)He’s since turned that smallmargin into a larger one.From April to Decembe━ DeSantismaintaining more than 60%approval amongst Floridians,according to Mason-Dixonpolling.December numbers showing only26% disapprove.(Prof. Carol Weissert, FSUPolitical Science Department)"Even 40% of the Democratsapprove of his governorship.That’s amazing, particularlythis day and age with so muchpartisanship."(CAROL 17:35)Florida State Political ScienceProfessor Carol Weissert thinksshe knows why.DeSantis has kept out oftroubl━ no real scandals tospeak of.He’s been active in creating andpushing policy.And, perhaps the biggest reaso━spearheading goals most GOPgovernors wouldn’t."We will fight red tide!"(DESANTIS PKG 1:04)Taking on environmentalconcerns.Embracing medical marijuana.And working to increase teacherpay."I don’t want to say he’s notpartisan.

Clearly he is.

But, Ithink he has surprised manyDemocrats and surprised manypeople."(CAROL 20:36)Will his support wax or wane in2020?Weissert expects President Trumpwill lean on DeSantis to win thestate in the upcoming election.A connection that could hu