Distance from partisan goals had DeSantis riding high in 2019

HOPING ITā€™S A KICK IN THE RIGHTDIRECTION TO START A VERY BUSYYEAR.TODAY MARKS ONE YEAR SINCEGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WAS SWORNINTO OFFICE.POLITICAL EXPERTS SAY THEREPUBLICANā€™S APPROVAL RATING ISAMONG THE HIGHEST FOR CURRENTU-S GOVERNORS.4 IN YOUR CORNERā€™S STATE CAPITOLREPORTER FORREST SAUNDERSEXPLAINS WHY SOME SAY DESANTISHAS STAYED ON TOP."NAT OATH"DeSantis took the governorā€™soffice in January after anextremely narrow victory overDemocratic rival Andrew Gilluā”(Gov.

Ron DeSantis, (R)Florida)"All I can promise is the sweatoff my brow, a full heart, mybest judgement and the courageof my convictions."(DESANTIS :04)Heā€™s since turned that smallmargin into a larger one.From April to Decembeā” DeSantismaintaining more than 60%approval amongst Floridians,according to Mason-Dixonpolling.December numbers showing only26% disapprove.(Prof. Carol Weissert, FSUPolitical Science Department)"Even 40% of the Democratsapprove of his governorship.Thatā€™s amazing, particularlythis day and age with so muchpartisanship."(CAROL 17:35)Florida State Political ScienceProfessor Carol Weissert thinksshe knows why.DeSantis has kept out oftroublā” no real scandals tospeak of.Heā€™s been active in creating andpushing policy.And, perhaps the biggest reasoā”spearheading goals most GOPgovernors wouldnā€™t."We will fight red tide!"(DESANTIS PKG 1:04)Taking on environmentalconcerns.Embracing medical marijuana.And working to increase teacherpay."I donā€™t want to say heā€™s notpartisan.

Clearly he is.

But, Ithink he has surprised manyDemocrats and surprised manypeople."(CAROL 20:36)Will his support wax or wane in2020?Weissert expects President Trumpwill lean on DeSantis to win thestate in the upcoming election.A connection that could hu