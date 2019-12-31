Chance to go to the Super Bowl

Want a chance to go to miami fo- the super bowl?

- ou may have an opportunity of a- lifetime thanks to american red- cross.- american red cross wants to kic- off their 2020 campaign in a- big way due to lack of blood- donations over the holidays.- if you give blood from now unti- january 19th, you have a shot a- winning two tickets to the supe- bowl, an entry to the - official nfl tailgate, tickets- to super bowl experience at the- miami beach convention center,- round-trip airfare to - miami, three-night hotel- accommodations at the alexander- plus a $500 gift card for - expenses.

- executive director john - mcfarland says it's a great - incentive for an even greater - cause.- - " blood is something that you - can't replace.- when you need it you've got to- have it.

Not only the whole - blood itself but- platelets and plasma.

You have- burn victims that need it, you- - - - have cancer patients going- through chemo or going through- other treatments that need it.- it's critical because - it can't be replaced.

- - - - for information on upcoming - blood drives visit american - red cross southeast - mississippi's website at red- cross dot