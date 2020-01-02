A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York.

If convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, he faces life in prison.

Reuters reports that of the 120 prospective jurors interviewed, 90 of them were excused.

Most were let go because they said they could not be impartial in the case.