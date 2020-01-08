Colorado's Congressional Delegation Responds To Trump's Speech After Iran Missile Attack

Colorado's Congressional delegation is responding to the Iranian airstrikes launched at air bases in Iraq that are hosting U.S. military.



Recent related videos from verified sources Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops The missile launches targeted the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed. Iraqi security officials told CNN that no casualties were reported following the.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:22Published 19 hours ago Colorado Delegates React To Iran Missile Attack At Bases In Iraq Colorado leaders are showing their support for the U.S. military after Iran launched a missile attack Tuesday night aimed at Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:19Published 20 hours ago