Don't Waste Your Money: Evalectric hair straighteners might be too hot to handle

Don't Waste Your Money: Evalectric hair straighteners might be too hot to handle

Don't Waste Your Money: Evalectric hair straighteners might be too hot to handle

Women across the country have purchased these expensive straighteners after being impressed by a demonstration at a mall kiosk.

When they get home, however, they quickly realize the product isn't as advertised — and the kiosks don't give refunds.
