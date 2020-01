Locals react to Iran conflict

BRIGADIERGENERAL PHIL FISHER KNOWSCONFLICT...WITHTWO TOURS OF DUTY IN THE MIDDLEEAST.FORMER BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILFISHER: WHEN YOU GET INTOSOMETHING LIKE THIS YOU NEED TOHAVE A REASON TO GO IN AND ANEXIT STRATEGY.

FISHER SAYS IT ISATENSE TIME FOR AMERICANSWONDERINGIF THE CONFLICT WILL ESCALATEINTO ANOTHERMAJOR MIDDLE EAST WAR.

PHILFISHER/FORMER BRIG.

GENERAL:RIGHT NOW I DON'T KNOW IF OURPOLICY IS FLOUNDERING OR NOT IKNOW WE HAVE BEEN THERE A LONGTIME ANDIT'S TIME TO LIKE I SAID ...GETIN ORGET OUT.SCOTT SIMMONS: SO YOU WORRYTHAT MISSISSIPPI RESOURCES COULDBE CALLED IN ON THIS?

PHILFISHER: THEY GENERALLY ARE.

WEHAVE SOME OF THE MOST CALLED UPUNITS IN THE COUNTRY.

THE ARMYNATIONALGUARD'S 155 COMBAT BRIGADERECENTLYROTATED TROOPS BACK TO THE U.S.THE AIR GUARD'S 172 ND OFTENCALLED UPON TO USE THEIR MASSIVEAIRCRAFT TOTRANSPORTS TROOPS AND SUPPLIES.FISHER SAYS HE JUST HOPES...IT'SNOT THESTART OF ANOTHER WAR WITH AMIDDLE EASTERNCOUNTRY.PHIL FISHER/FORMERBRIG.

GENERAL: I THINK THIS ISMOREOF A DUST UP AND WILL BE OVER INTIME .SCOTT SIMMONS 16WAPT NEWS.

NO LOCAL FORCES HAVE BEEN PLACEDON S