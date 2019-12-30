Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elvis Birthday

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Elvis Birthday

Elvis Birthday

Visitors from around the nation and the world were in Tupelo today to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 85th birthday at the place where it all began.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Elvis Birthday

Visitors from around the nation and the world were in tupelo today to celebrate what would have been elvis presley's 85th birthday at the place where it all began in 1935 the 2 room shotgun house where elvis was born was the site for a birthday party fit for the king - of rock and roll.

Guests were treated to pink and black cupcakes many also visited graceland for a birthday celebration before coming to the singer's birthplace.

"it's really emotional, and a privilege to be here, i think everybody needs to know where it started from before they know where it led."

"the younger generations don't understand what it was like in the 30s and 40s, it's hd for them to understand being poor and not having anything, those people are the ones that love him and respect him, they love his music , everything about him."

The celebration continues this evening with a concert by taylor rodriguez, the winner of both the tupelo and memphis ultimate elvis tribute artist competitions in 2019 .



Recent related news from verified sources

Elvis Presley's Granddaughters Barred From His 85th Birthday Celebration

Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, the daughters of Lisa Marie Presley and her ex Michael...
AceShowbiz - Published

Elvis’ Golf Cart Among Artifacts To Be Featured In Upcoming “Auction at Graceland” During Elvis’ 85th Birthday Celebration

Elvis’ Golf Cart Among Artifacts To Be Featured In Upcoming “Auction at Graceland” During Elvis’ 85th Birthday CelebrationMEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #elvis--Bidding for The Auction at Graceland on Elvis’ 85th...
Business Wire - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoubenElbakian

Rouben ELBAKIAN Happy 85th birthday to the King of RockNRoll . CAN 'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE by ROUBEN ELBAKIAN… https://t.co/p48SCFkVBC 3 seconds ago

NackeRobert

Robert Louis Nacke  RT @Michelebourke1: Thought I'd post this painting of Elvis to celebrate his birthday today. #ElvisPresley #Birthday #Portrait #Artforsal… 12 seconds ago

taymeeech

lil tay I hate it here!!!!!!! f*ck elvis and his birthday https://t.co/haw4IdZPUT 17 seconds ago

ArsenalHomerton

AFC BAM 🇨🇾 AKB Arteta Knows Best RT @TVandFilmStars: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to "The King of Rock and Roll"/Elvis Presley - Don't be Cruel 1957 on the Ed Sullivan Show. https://t.co… 52 seconds ago

KeissRyan

Link (has been drafted and is now a cultist) Happy birthday ELVIS you were a treasure and we lost you too soon https://t.co/LcBxl9Fg83 https://t.co/9G5YfvxmSA 55 seconds ago

fleadip

fleadip RT @IGPCstamps: Happy 85th birthday, @ElvisPresley ! We have been blessed with his talent for over 85 years,and thanks to his loyal fans, h… 56 seconds ago

Borelmedwriter

Helen Borel,PhD RT @lpray18: On a lighter note, my friends, being a huge fan, and even attending his last concert, today for me, is Elvis day! Happy birth… 1 minute ago

summitelectric1

Summit Electric RT @Klein_Tools: Today would have been Elvis' 85th birthday. Had he stuck with his original career choice as an electrician, music history… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cooking With WCCO: Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Birthday At Hard Rock Cafe [Video]Cooking With WCCO: Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Birthday At Hard Rock Cafe

In today's Cooking with WCCO, we're celebrating Elvis Presley's Birthday with the Hard Rock Cafe. (3:12) WCCO Mid-Morning – Jan. 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:11Published

Elvis Bus [Video]Elvis Bus

Fans of Elvis Presley will head to Tupelo and Memphis next week to commemorate what would have been the singer's 85th birthday.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.