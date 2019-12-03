Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finale

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finale

Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finale

Jussie Smollett will not be back on 'Empire when the six-part series comes to a close in May.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Michael Thorn Says Jussie Smollett ‘Will Not Be Coming Back’ for ‘Empire’ Series Finale

Fox’s Michael Thorn Says Jussie Smollett ‘Will Not Be Coming Back’ for ‘Empire’ Series FinaleAs “Empire” heads into its final stretch, speculation is sure to heat up that Jussie Smollett...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •PinkNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett will not return for 'Empire' finale [Video]Jussie Smollett will not return for 'Empire' finale

It has been confirmed that Jussie Smollett won't be returning for the final episode of Empire.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Cleveland Minute: Master P Launches Ramen Brand 'Rap Noodles,' A Follow Up To 'Rap Snacks' [Video]Cleveland Minute: Master P Launches Ramen Brand 'Rap Noodles,' A Follow Up To 'Rap Snacks'

Uh oh! Looks like Chicago Police Superintendent has pulled a Jussie Smollett! Tune in as DJ HazMatt gives us the dish. Plus, Master P is launching you 'Rap Noodles'—a scrumptious follow-up to 'Rap..

Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.