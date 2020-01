U.S. sends more firefighters to help battle Australia brush fires

FALL IN SOME PARTSOF AUSTRALIA .GIVING FIREFIGHTERSAT LEAST A LITTLEHELP IN BATTLINGTHE WORSTBUSHFIRES THATCOUNTRY HAS SEENIN DECADES.AT LAST COUNT, ATLEAST THREEPEOPLE HAVE DIED .SOME TWOTHOUSAND HOMESHAVE BEENDESTROYED .

ANDTHOUSANDS OFANIMALS HAVE BEENKILLED.CURRENTLY, THEREARE ABOUT 160FIREFIGHTERS FROMTHE UNITED STATESIN AUSTRALIA ... 21ARE FROM IDAHO.THE FIRST GROUPWENT OVER INDECEMBER.THEY'LL BERETURNING HOMESOON, AS THEYROTATE OUT WITHANOTHER GROUP -OF ABOUT 100FIREFIGHTERS FROMALL OVER THECOUNTRY - WHOARE SET TO HEADOUT NEXT WEEK."OUR FIREFIGHTERSARE DOING ALLDIFFERENT TYPES OFASSIGNMENTS OVERTHERE --EVERYTHING FROMRUNNING A FIREENGINE TO DIGGINGFIRE LINES TOMANAGING AIRCRAFTAND INTEGRATINGCLOSELY WITH THEAUSTRALIAN FIREAUTHORITIES."NIF-C OFFICIALS SAYIF CONDITIONS INAUSTRALIA DON'TIMPROVE, EVENMORE FIREFIGHTERSCOULD BE SENT.THE AUSTRALIANGOVERNMENT ISREIMBURSING THEU-S FOR THE COSTS.