President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack

President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack

President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack

President Trump insists that Iran is "standing down" after its missile strike on Iraq bases, some of which housing American troops.
President Trump says "all is well" after Iran attack

President Trump is expected to speak to the nation Wednesday morning about Iran's attacks on two...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FT.com


Trump blames Iran for US Embassy attack in Iraq, vows to hold regime 'fully responsible'

President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the attack at the U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters



JerusalemWN

Jerusalem World News Trump insists ‘All is well!’ after Iran missile attack - US president says initial outlook ‘So far, so good!’ https://t.co/4RpksSi5BF 5 hours ago

allarebananas

Micheline S and the MSM insists on normalizing Trump with their "President Trump speaks to the Nation about Iran's attack" sht… https://t.co/VVYRMaebxv 6 hours ago

FOX2now

FOX2now President Donald Trump insisted "All is well!" on Tuesday after Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi… https://t.co/VblyLbBv62 7 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego President Trump insisted "All is well!" on Tuesday after Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases… https://t.co/fLq6XOnMnu 7 hours ago

DanielBrobecker

Daniel Brobecker #Iran #Iraq #IranvsUSA #IranVSAmerica Trump insists ‘All is well!’ after #Iran missile attack; #Tehran claims 80 d… https://t.co/KYpoZviGfv 8 hours ago

UCBNewsTeam

UCB News Team Donald Trump insists he doesn’t want a conflict with Iran, but he’s planning to punish the country with more sancti… https://t.co/rEHQK5AaB8 8 hours ago

103FMTrinidad

103FM Trinidad US President Donald Trump says Iran seems to be standing down, and insists while US forces are “prepared for anythi… https://t.co/B0BLjz9b6v 8 hours ago

jgkragt

Jan Kragt The left and many loyal citizens find it hard to face up to our tendencies toward utopian wrong-headedness. We mus… https://t.co/gjhnpz5Rqx 8 hours ago


North Texas Congressional Leaders Weigh In On US-Iran Conflict [Video]North Texas Congressional Leaders Weigh In On US-Iran Conflict

After President Trump addressed the nation, Texas Senator John Cornyn applauded his policy and decision to kill Iran's top military commander.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:25Published

US-Iran conflict could have frightening implications locally [Video]US-Iran conflict could have frightening implications locally

Experts on the US-Iran conflict say it could have frightening implications on cyber security and even local politics.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:04Published

