Takata Recalls Air Bag Replacement Part For Air Bags It Already Recalled

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Japanese manufacturer Takata is recalling 10 million replacement air bag inflators in the United States.

According to Reuters, it's the largest ever auto safety recall in history.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is considering whether to make the recall even wider.

Several automakers have already initiated additional recalls to replace the recalled inflator with an alternative final part.
