Mountain snow Thursday, metro snow Friday now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:46s - Published Mountain snow Thursday, metro snow Friday Expect lows tonight in Denver to drop into the 20s after highs in the 60s for Wednesday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mountain snow Thursday, metro snow Friday TO SEND HIM TO THE SUPER BOWL,YOU CAN UNTIL JANUARY 27.





You Might Like

Tweets about this