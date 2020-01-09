PLANE CRASH FOLLOWUP

Tonight?

The federal aviation administration is preparing to launch an investigation into why a small plane?

Crashed near ?64 in montgomery county kentucky.

It crashed just after 5:30 monday night.

Officials say the pilot radioed into a nearby airport where he had been practicing landing and taking off reporting power malfunctions.

The sheriff says the plane hit some trees... before crashing near the interstate.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

(sot: sheriff david charles/ montgomery county)"it is extremely lucky for him, and everyone involved.

When you have engine failure with an aircraft obviously it is a very serious situation and he was able to bring it to this area and no one was injured and so it is very fortunate for everyone."

The pilot has no?lif?

Threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office was on scene all night until ?

?a investigators arrived early this morning.

They are still working to learn what caused the crash.