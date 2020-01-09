Global  

Pastor: Officer Matson’s Condition Is Improving

Pastor: Officer Matson's Condition Is Improving

Pastor: Officer Matson’s Condition Is Improving

Officer Arik Matson's condition is improving since being shot in Waseca Monday night, reports Reg Chapman (2:13).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019
0
