Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Teen Vogue's Facebook Article Sparks Confusion, Criticism

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Teen Vogue's Facebook Article Sparks Confusion, CriticismTeen Vogue's Facebook article caused quite a bit of confusion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Teen Vogue Deletes a Glowing, Mislabeled Sponsored Article on Facebook’s Election Integrity Project Under Heavy Criticism

Epic fail, Teen Vogue. On Wednesday, the youth-oriented fashion-and-lifestyle magazine published,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kantzes

Zach Kantzes RT @robaeprice: - Teen Vogue runs Facebook story people think is sponsored content - Adds note saying its sponcon - Then removes note - FB… 8 seconds ago

Connecting_Face

Connecting Face Glowing Facebook story pulled from Teen Vogue following serious WTFs https://t.co/V0bLZQqJNl 2 minutes ago

careyz

Tonkin Honky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The Mystery of Teen Vogue's Disappearing Facebook Article - The New York Times https://t.co/iavAzyDtU1… https://t.co/7E6BeLN0kC 2 minutes ago

jdf754

jdf26downthelane RT @robaeprice: According to Mashable, Teen Vogue contributor Lauren Rearick was briefly listed as the author of the Facebook story before… 4 minutes ago

careyz

Tonkin Honky ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @ThuyOng: Wow... This is a dumpster fire!!! The Mystery of Teen Vogue’s Disappearing Facebook Article https://t.co/Ez23bTGimD 5 minutes ago

mcgill_kathleen

Kathleen McGill RT @bpettichord: Teen Vogue article about how great Facebook is at combatting disinformation looks a lot like just more disinformation from… 7 minutes ago

nonamefacecomp

Nonameface Company Glowing Facebook story pulled from Teen Vogue following serious WTFs https://t.co/VjwJTjMPcI via @mashable 7 minutes ago

obobadilla

Omar Bobadilla The Mystery of Teen Vogue’s Disappearing Facebook Article https://t.co/ypmCFxws0e 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.