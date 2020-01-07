Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result, saying the claret and blue "took an awful lot of confidence" from leaving King Power Stadium unbeaten.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this