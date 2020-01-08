Global  

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Away From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Away From Royal DutiesThe couple intends to split their time between the UK and North America.
Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Stepping Back From Royal Duties, Will Split Time Between North America & UK

Breaking royal news today – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have...
Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Away From Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and...
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say

According to The New York Post's Page Six, the royal couple has talked to friends, including Oprah and George Clooney, about the possibility of setting up a home in Los Angeles.

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

