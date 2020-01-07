Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

More than 1 billion animals feared dead in Australia fires

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
More than 1 billion animals feared dead in Australia fires

More than 1 billion animals feared dead in Australia fires

It's now estimated that more than one billion animals have been killed in Australia's devastating wildfire season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More than 1 billion animals feared dead in Australia fires

ISLAND SINCE 1918.



Recent related news from verified sources

Over 1 billion animals feared dead in Australian wildfires, experts say

The World Wildlife Fund in Australia estimates that as many as 1.25 billion animals may have been...
USATODAY.com - Published

Australia Fires: Number Of Animals Feared Dead Soars To Over 1 Billion

Australia Fires: Number Of Animals Feared Dead Soars To Over 1 BillionThe number of wildlife estimated to have died in Australia’s wildfire catastrophe has skyrocketed...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jesus__Monsalve

Jesús Monsalve RT @NickKyrgios: We’ve already lost more than half a billion precious Australian animals, this tragedy ain’t going to stop anytime soon. He… 10 seconds ago

michellemck0

⚫️Michelle McKinley RT @QuickTake: More than 1 billion animals have now died from Australia's bushfires, including 8,000 koalas, according to @WWF_Australia.… 38 seconds ago

Utbon

Hatsune Utsumi RT @nilerodgers: A continent is on fire. Dangerous and catastrophic bushfires are sweeping across Australia. It’s been estimated that more… 1 minute ago

EUCLIDES1917

Euclides Fuentes Castillo. RT @BagalueSunab: koala_Trim Wildlife Armageddon: New figures released by the University of Sydney indicate more than 800 million animals h… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires [Video]Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires

Australian Police Accuse 24 People of Intentionally Setting Bushfires. The New South Wales Police released a statement on Monday regarding the charges. Legal action has been taken against 183 people..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

WEB EXTRA: Sanctuary Owner Tends To Injured Kangaroo [Video]WEB EXTRA: Sanctuary Owner Tends To Injured Kangaroo

A sanctuary worker tends to an injured kangaroo in Runnyford, New South Wales, Australia on Tuesday. The wildfires ravaging Australia hit Rae Harvey's Wild2Free sanctuary on New Year's eve and dozens..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.