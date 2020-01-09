Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strikeMore anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Balboa Park rally advocates for US-Iran peace [Video]Balboa Park rally advocates for US-Iran peace

A rally held in Balboa Park advocated for peace between the U.S. and Iran as tension escalated this week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published

President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack [Video]President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack

President Trump insists that Iran is "standing down" after its missile strike on Iraq bases, some of which housing American troops.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.