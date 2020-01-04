Global  

Sheriff Calls Judge's Decision Not to Charge Teen Who Killed Mom with First-Degree Murder a 'Slap in the Face'

Anna Schroeder has entered a guilty plea after she was offered a plea agreement for second-degree murder.
