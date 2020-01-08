Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Colorado Legislative Session Filled With Interesting Bills

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
2020 Colorado Legislative Session Filled With Interesting Bills

2020 Colorado Legislative Session Filled With Interesting Bills

Among things expected at the 2020 Colorado legislative session are a less ambitious agenda by Democrats and a tight state budget.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Colorado General Assembly’s 2020 session starts today. Here’s what’s coming.

Colorado lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday for the first day of the 2020 legislative...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.