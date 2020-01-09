‘Elvis Diner’ the place to be on the 85th anniversary of the icon’s birthday 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:02s - Published ‘Elvis Diner’ the place to be on the 85th anniversary of the icon’s birthday A small cafe with a handful of tables just off of Highway 6 was buzzing on Wednesday, as regulars and fans came to pay a visit to the area’s Elvis-themed restaurant on the birthday of the ‘King of Rock and Roll.’ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ‘Elvis Diner’ the place to be on the 85th anniversary of the icon’s birthday WILDLIFE WILL NOT TAKE DIRECTACTION.





You Might Like

Tweets about this