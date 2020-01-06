Global  

PUERTO RICO QUAKE

PUERTO RICO QUAKE
PUERTO RICO QUAKE

Developing tonight?

Puerto rico is reeling from disaster once again.

This time a string of earthquakes?

Culminating in a ?poin?4 magnitude quake that is being blamed for at least one death.

Hundreds are now homeless and more than half a million are without power.

Some residents are sleeping outside in tents?

Feeling safer there



One dead as Puerto Rico quake destroys homes, knocks out power

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks struck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday,...
Reuters - Published

5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesNewsyCBS NewsReutersCTV News



South Florida Sends Emergency Personnel, Supplies To Puerto Rico To Help In Earthquake Recovery [Video]South Florida Sends Emergency Personnel, Supplies To Puerto Rico To Help In Earthquake Recovery

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports on the relief efforts.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:22Published

Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside [Video]Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Puerto Rico's power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a safety measure on Tuesday amid a storm of earthquakes including the most powerful to strike the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

