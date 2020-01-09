Global  

How deepfakes undermine truth and threaten democracy | Danielle Citron

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 13:16s - Published < > Embed
The use of deepfake technology to manipulate video and audio for malicious purposes -- whether it's to stoke violence or defame politicians and journalists -- is becoming a real threat.

As these tools become more accessible and their products more realistic, how will they shape what we believe about the world?

In a portentous talk, law professor Danielle Citron reveals how deepfakes magnify our distrust -- and suggests approaches to safeguarding the truth.
0
