Local leaders react to Iran-U.S. conflict

CLEAR, IF YOUKILL AN AMERICAN, WE WILLRESPOND DIRECTLY, AND WE DID."GOP LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY TODAYSHOWING HIS SUPPORT FORTHE WAY THE WHITE HOUSE HANDLEDRECENT ESCALATIONS INCONFLICT BETWEEN THE U.S. ANDIRAN.

BOTH MCCARTHY ANDTHE PRESIDENT SPEAKING ATDIFFERENT PRESS CONFERENCESTODAY, DESCIBING THE DECADES-OLDHISTORY BETWEEN THECOUNTRIES."NATIONS HAVE TOLERATED IRANSDESTRUCTIVE AND DESTABILIZINGBEHAVIORAL IN THE MIDDLE EASTANDBEYOND...""FROM SHOOTING DOWN A DRONE,FROMATTACKING TANKERS, FROM KILLINGA U.S CITIZEN, TO ATTACKING OUREMBASSY."TENSIONS PEAKED THIS WEEK AFTERPRESIDENT TRUMP APPROVED ANAIRSTRIKE AT BAGHDADINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT THATKILLED TOP IRANIAN GENERALQASSEM SOLEIMANI.DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATORS FROMCALIFORNIA KAMALA HARRISAND DIANE FEISTEIN WEIGHING INON THE ATTACK --KAMALA RELEASING A STATEMENTSAYING SHE WAS..."DEEPLY CONCERNED BY THEPOTENTIALCONSEQUENCES OF THE PRESIDENT'SORDER AND APPARENT LACK OFCOHERENTSTRATEGY MOVING FORWARD."AND FEINSTEIN SAYING..."IT HAS BECOME EVIDENT TO METHATTHIS ACTION WAS A MISTAKE."THAT AIRSTRIKE WAS EVENTUALLYFOLLOWED BY AN IRANIAN ATTACKON U.S. FACILITIES IN IRAQ ONTUESDAY.

NO AMERICANS WEREKILLED IN THE ATTACK ANDOFFICIALS SAY THE DAMAGE WASMININAL.

AND NOW --TALK OFDEESCALATION -- TRUMP SAYINGTHIS MORNING THAT IRAN NOWAPPEARS TO BE STANDING DOWN.FEINSTEIN SAYING THIS MORNINGTHAT SHE'S..."...PLEASED TO SEE THAT BOTH THEUNITED STATES AND IRAN ARELOOKING TO AVOID FURTHERESCALITION, AND SHE DOESN'TBELIEVE EITHER NATION SEEKS OPENCONFLICT." HARRIS HAS NOT YETPUBLICLY ADDRESSED THE NEWS OF APOTENTIAL STAND DOWN.

WHEN ASKEDWHY MANY DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESSCONDEMNED THE KILLING OFSOLEIMANIMCCARTHY HAD A SIMPLE ANSWER."MAYBE THEY WERE TOO FOCUSED ONIMPEACHMENT TO SEE WHAT WASHAPPENING, WHAT IRAN WAS DOINGTOAMERICA THROUGHOUT THE WORLD."WE ALSO RECIEVED A STATEMENTFROM REPRESENTATIVETJ COX...HE SAYS..."THE RECENT EVENTS IN IRAQ HAVEINFLAMED AN ALREADYVOLATILE SITUATION.THEADMINISTRATION NEEDS TOPROVIDE A CLEAR PLAN FORDEESCALATION.WE'RE WORKING WITH CONGRESS TOPROTECT OUR NATIONALSECURITY AND ALLIES.

COX IS CO SPONSORING ARESOLUTION BEING VOTED ONTOMORROW THAT HE SAYS WOULDREAFFIRM CONGRESSESCONSTITUTIONAL DUTY TO AUTHORIZEMILITARY ACTION.IN THE STUDIO, AUSTIN WESTFALL23ABC CONNECTING YOU.